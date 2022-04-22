Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 79,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 170,676 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.