MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

MarketAxess stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $514.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

