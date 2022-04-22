Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

MKFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 1,181,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,282. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.