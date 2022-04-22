Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

MMC traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $174.19. 13,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

