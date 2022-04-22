Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMC. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $178.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.