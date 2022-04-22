Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.77.

NYSE MMC opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 286.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

