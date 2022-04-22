Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.18 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

