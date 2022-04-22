Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

