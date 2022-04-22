Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.92. 663,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,683. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.92. Masimo has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

