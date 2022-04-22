Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

