Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$565,734.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$82,866.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,397,887.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $653,545.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

