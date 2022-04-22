Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.
MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.