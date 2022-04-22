Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.
Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
