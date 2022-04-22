Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.