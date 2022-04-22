Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

