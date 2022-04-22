Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard Buys 690 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, with a total value of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,589.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MED traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. 89,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.