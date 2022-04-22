Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Purchases $49,582.40 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 266 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,582.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,567.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MED traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Medifast by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Medifast by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

