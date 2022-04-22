Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of 15.70.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Megaport in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Megaport stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Megaport has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

