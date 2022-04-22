Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MERC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

