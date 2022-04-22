Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 72 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $18,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70.

MLAB stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.64. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,658. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.04 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $288.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.