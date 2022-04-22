Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $188.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.26. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

