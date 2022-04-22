Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.50 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €10.50 ($11.29) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.32) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.86) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.90 ($10.65).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €8.15 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.67 and its 200-day moving average is €10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($13.23). The company has a market cap of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of 73.42.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.