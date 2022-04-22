Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.82.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$0.90 on Friday, reaching C$69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.62. Metro has a 52-week low of C$55.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

