MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $22.32 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.56.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 154,512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

