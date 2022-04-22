Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Shares of MCB traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.24. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

