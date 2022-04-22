Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Raised to €10.50 at Citigroup

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

