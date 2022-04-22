Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Raised to €10.80 at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.