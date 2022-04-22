MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,095,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 85,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 454,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 303,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

