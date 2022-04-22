Michael Lewis Black Sells 300,000 Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) Director Michael Lewis Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,032,895 shares in the company, valued at C$10,150,263.40.

AII stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 82,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.95. The company has a market cap of C$184.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. Almonty Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

