Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,204,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,992,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.91. 1,186,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,157. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

