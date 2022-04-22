Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,204,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,992,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.
Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.91. 1,186,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,157. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14.
LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
