Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
