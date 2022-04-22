MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of MVIS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.49. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

