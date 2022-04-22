Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

