Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%.
NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.