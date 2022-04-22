Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Shares of CVE:MAI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.77. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,381,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,382,036.

Minera Alamos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.