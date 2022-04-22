Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will report ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($2.67). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($14.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($11.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 403,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,149. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

