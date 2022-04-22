Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

