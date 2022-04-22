Mizuho Begins Coverage on WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

WE stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. WeWork has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $21,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

