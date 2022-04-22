Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of MODN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.