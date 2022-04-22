Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,355,310.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

MRNA stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 163,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.