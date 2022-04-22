Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 163,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,038. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Moderna by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

