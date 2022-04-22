Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

