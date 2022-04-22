Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 7,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,213,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.