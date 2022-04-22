Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/20/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – Monarch Casino & Resort was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MCRI traded down $18.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

