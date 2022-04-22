monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

MNDY opened at $137.21 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,689,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

