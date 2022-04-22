Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continued strength in the energy drinks' brands has been driving the Monster Beverage's overall performance. Notably, it posted better-than-expected top line in fourth-quarter 2021. Management is optimistic about strength in the energy drinks category with the Monster Energy brand growing significantly. It remains on track to launch a number of additional products and product lines in domestic and international markets this year. However, shares of Monster Beverage have lagged the industry in the past year. Logistics issues, including shortages of shipping containers and global port congestions, higher input costs and freight inefficiencies hurt gross and operating margins. The company expects these challenges to continue for the next few months. Higher freight costs also remain concerning.”

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

