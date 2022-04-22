More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,010.67).

Shares of More Acquisitions stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Friday. More Acquisitions Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a special purpose acquisition company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

