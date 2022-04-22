Morgan Stanley Boosts APA (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $57.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 104,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,611. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

