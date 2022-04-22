Morgan Stanley Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $79.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CPE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

