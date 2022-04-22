Morgan Stanley Boosts Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €17.50

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Getlink stock remained flat at $$19.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
