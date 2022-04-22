Morgan Stanley Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.16.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 193,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,713,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.