Morgan Stanley Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $98.95. 69,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.